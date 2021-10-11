China-ASEAN TV Week to be held in south China

NANNING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 3rd China-ASEAN TV Week will be held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the radio and television authority said Saturday at a press conference.

The China-ASEAN TV Week will hold a series of activities including an opening ceremony, a young hosts camp, a short videos contest, and a summit on audio-visual communication. Outstanding Chinese TV series will be screened through mainstream media and online platforms in Laos and Indonesia.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN. The TV Week will focus on the fruitful achievements of China and ASEAN countries in overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening audio-visual cooperation, said Yan Ni, an official of China's National Radio and Television Administration.

