China-ASEAN TV Week to be held in south China
NANNING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 3rd China-ASEAN TV Week will be held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the radio and television authority said Saturday at a press conference.
The China-ASEAN TV Week will hold a series of activities including an opening ceremony, a young hosts camp, a short videos contest, and a summit on audio-visual communication. Outstanding Chinese TV series will be screened through mainstream media and online platforms in Laos and Indonesia.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN. The TV Week will focus on the fruitful achievements of China and ASEAN countries in overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening audio-visual cooperation, said Yan Ni, an official of China's National Radio and Television Administration.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-ASEAN mangrove conservation network set up in southwest China
- RCEP "crucial and timely" for China-ASEAN joint efforts to fight pandemic: Chinese ambassador to Philippines
- China, ASEAN education cooperation week to open on Sept 23
- Commentary: China-ASEAN relations present model for regional cooperation
- China, Singapore committed to further cooperation, China-ASEAN ties
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.