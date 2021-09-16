China, ASEAN education cooperation week to open on Sept 23

Xinhua) 09:40, September 16, 2021

GUIYANG, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week will be held in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, between September 23 and 29, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

Hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the provincial government, the event will focus on sustainable development cooperation in education.

A series of activities covering higher education, vocational education, education cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, school-enterprise cooperation, integration of industry and education, and youth exchanges are scheduled to be held through the year.

About 2,400 guests from China, ASEAN countries and specially invited partner nations such as Belarus, Germany, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Mongolia and Uzbekistan are expected to take part in online and offline activities during the week.

The education cooperation week, which started in 2008, has developed into a high-end platform and a solid bridge that makes positive contributions to China-ASEAN relations.

