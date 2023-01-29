Fuyang West Railway Station in Anhui bustling with passengers

Passengers prepare to board a train at Fuyang West Railway Station in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Fuyang West Railway Station was bustling with passengers on Friday, the last day of the Spring Festival holiday. As more railway stations have been put into use in the city, more people choose to travel by high-speed train to go to work or visit families. The city has seen a sharp increase in the number of railway passengers. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

