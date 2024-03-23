China to develop Guangzhou's Nansha into "go global" hub

Xinhua) 09:04, March 23, 2024

This aerial photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the fully-automated pier at the Nansha port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China is planning to develop Nansha District in the southern city of Guangzhou into a comprehensive services hub aimed at facilitating the global expansion of Chinese companies.

As part of the country's "go global" strategy, Nansha will strengthen the connections between China's advantageous productive forces and the countries or regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, Ministry of Commerce official Zuo Xianghua said at a press conference.

While offering world-class services to Chinese firms that are going global, the district will provide support in areas such as administrative services, customized tax policies for citizens of Hong Kong and Macao, and business licensing, according to Zuo.

The press conference aimed to expound on a set of previously released guidelines on relaxing market access and deepening the reform of Nansha’s regulatory mechanism.

Officials of the National Development and Reform Commission, the State Administration for Market Regulation and local governments also outlined their respective measures at the conference.

Nansha is located in the heartland of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, serving as a major platform for cooperation among the three regions.

