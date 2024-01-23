A German advisor's emotional ties with Huangpu, China's Guangzhou

He Liping is the Chinese name of Peter Helis, chief advisor of the investment promotion bureau of the Guangzhou Development District. In 1999, he went to Beijing to study and has taken root in China since then. In 2018, the government of the Guangzhou Development District recruited talent globally. With his long-term experience in China-Europe trade, Helis became the first foreign government employee in the development district.

The Guangzhou Development District has delivered outstanding performances in recent years. Helis said that foreign investors now come to China for the huge market instead of seeking to lower costs. He hopes to build a bridge between the Chinese and foreign markets, thereby creating a high-quality business environment in the Greater Bay Area and promoting high-quality urban development.

