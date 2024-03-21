Guangzhou set to host opening ceremony of China's 15th National Games in 2025

GUANGZHOU, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of China's 15th National Games will take place in Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong Province, organizers said on Wednesday.

The 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong Province, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR in 2025, marking the first time Hong Kong and Macao have hosted a major national sporting event.

"We will present a top level cultural event with first-class production team and first-class creativity," Zhu Xiaoyi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Division Executive Committee of the 15th National Games.

The opening ceremony production team would draw experience from previous games and carry forward Chinese culture, especially Guangdong culture and Hong Kong-Macao culture, according to the organizers.

The National Games are held every four years, usually the year after the Olympics, and are seen as a platform to unearth sporting talent.

