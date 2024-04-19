Home>>
Darkness invades Guangzhou morning
(People's Daily App) 13:47, April 19, 2024
Strong convective weather turns morning into night in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province today. The sky is dark and brooding. "Godzilla is coming!" joked a Chinese internet user.
