135th Canton Fair spotlights China's booming "new three" industries

Xinhua) 16:55, April 18, 2024

Energy storage exhibits are pictured during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. Electric vehicles, solar batteries and lithium-ion batteries, categorized as China's tech-intensive and green "new three," reported a combined export value of 1.06 trillion yuan (150 billion dollars) in 2023, jumping 29.9 percent year on year. Lots of exhibitors in the related industries showcase various products in the ongoing 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 15, 2024 shows an energy utilization solution exhibited at a booth during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Overseas purchasers walk past a booth exhibiting solar battery products during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A purchaser learns about electric buses at a booth during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A solar battery exhibit is pictured during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers learn about an electric vehicle during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A purchaser learns about energy storage equipment at a booth during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Energy storage exhibits are pictured during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers learn about an electric vehicle during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An exhibitor introduces solar battery module exhibits to purchasers during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Exhibitors introduce electric vehicle charging equipment to purchasers during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A purchaser learns about an electric vehicle during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An exhibitor introduces a solar battery module product to purchasers during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An exhibitor displays a foldable solar battery module exhibit during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A purchaser learns about an electric vehicle during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An exhibitor arranges lithium battery exhibits during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Lithium battery products are pictured during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A purchaser learns about an electric vehicle during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on April 15, 2024 shows an outdoor solar energy monitoring vehicle exhibited at a booth during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers learn about solar power generation equipment during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

