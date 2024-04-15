Canton Fair opens in China with surge in overseas purchasers

Xinhua) 16:35, April 15, 2024

GUANGZHOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened Monday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

As of Sunday, approximately 149,000 purchasers from 215 countries and regions had completed pre-registration for the event, marking a notable 17.4 percent increase compared to the previous edition.

The eagerness of overseas buyers to participate has intensified, with a growing influx of purchasers from the United States, Middle Eastern countries, Belt and Road Initiative participating countries, and member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Scheduled to run until May 5, the fair boasts around 74,000 exhibition booths, and over 29,000 exhibitors are expected to participate.

The exhibition, which spans an area of 1.55 million square meters, covers various sectors, including smart manufacturing, new-energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells.

Organizers have planned over 600 trade promotion activities, further enhancing the scope and reach of the fair.

Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.

