3rd phase of Canton Fair opens in Guangzhou
A foreign buyer visits a clothing booth during the third phase of the 134th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The third phase of the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Tuesday and will last till Nov. 4. The event covers a total exhibition area of 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Participants negotiate business during the third phase of the 134th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The third phase of the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Tuesday and will last till Nov. 4. The event covers a total exhibition area of 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
Foreign buyers negotiate business at a clothing booth during the third phase of the 134th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The third phase of the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Tuesday and will last till Nov. 4. The event covers a total exhibition area of 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
