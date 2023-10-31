Demand for Chinese-made Christmas goods increases at 134th Canton Fair

People's Daily Online) 14:45, October 31, 2023

Every October, containers filled with Chinese-made Christmas gifts and decorations are shipped worldwide. These exquisite gifts are then exchanged among overseas customers, spreading warmth and goodwill during the Christmas season.

On Oct. 24, a festive atmosphere pervaded the gift and decoration products exhibition area of the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, held in Guangzhou south China's Guangdong Province, with Christmas ribbons and lights embellishing the booths. Some Christmas-themed displays drew numerous buyers from Europe and America.

A foreign buyer selects Christmas products at the 134th session of the Canton Fair on Oct. 24, 2023. (China News Service/Cai Minjie)

"This year, we've received approximately 20 percent more orders for Christmas products compared to last year. We have already delivered most of the orders," said Zheng Pengfei, general manager of Shunmei Group, a ceramics exporter based in Dehua county, southeast China's Fujian Province.

"We've completed this year's Christmas products, and the products are ready to be shipped overseas by sea," said Zeng Huaping, a manager at Quanzhou Qingyi Co., Ltd., located in Quanzhou city, Fujian. Zeng mentioned that the order volume this year is comparable to previous years.

"Our products with attached light strips are particularly popular, as they can be utilized for both decoration and lighting. Another well-liked item is a vase that can be used for flower arrangements or display," she said.

Customized Christmas toys and gifts continue to be in high demand, and manufacturers are tirelessly developing new products and enhancing product quality to bolster their competitiveness in the market, according to Zeng.

Buyers select Christmas products at the 134th Canton Fair. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

At the booth of Profit Cultural & Creative Group Corporation, Ltd., a provider of creative household products, a 2.3-meter-tall Christmas tree adorned with various combinations of ornaments captivated visitors' attention.

"Our product distinguishes itself from others on the market as it amalgamates both the Christmas tree and ceramic ornaments, presenting a visually appealing option for buyers," explained Ouyang Jun, the company's vice president.

The product achieved remarkable sales results within several hours following the opening of the second phase of the fair.

"Buyers from the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and other countries have exhibited a heightened interest in placing orders," Ouyang remarked.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)