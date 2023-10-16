134th Canton Fair kicks off in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 09:43, October 16, 2023

Brazilian buyers pose for photos at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu.

Compared to the previous edition, the exhibition area for the 134th session will be expanded by 50,000 square meters and the number of exhibition booths will also increase by nearly 4,600.

More than 28,000 exhibitors will participate in the event, including 650 enterprises from 43 countries and regions.

Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.

Mexican retailer Liverpool has been participating in the Canton Fair since 2010, and the event has always been helpful for the retailer in finding good sources of merchandise, it said.

"We are confident in building long-term relationships based on trust and cooperation," said Juan Ramon Perez, Asia general manager of Liverpool.

Sukru Ozdamar, CEO of Turkish trade company Orbus &Teksan, said he looks forward to seeing new technologies and innovative products at the fair.

"An increasing number of Chinese high-tech products will enter the Turkish market, as well as many European countries through Trkiye," Ozdamar said.

A visitor learns about products from a U.S. exhibitor at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Participators are seen at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Participators are seen at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Participators negotiate business at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Participators are seen at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Participators are seen at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A foreign buyer negotiates business at a booth for electric tools during the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Exhibitors negotiate business at the International Pavilion of the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member introduces a household electrical appliance via live streaming at a booth during the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Participators are seen at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Participators are seen at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A foreign buyer learns about smart cat litter boxes at a booth during the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows a scene at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A foreign buyer negotiates business at a booth for liquid-crystal-display televisions during the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A foreign buyer negotiates business at a booth for small household electrical appliances during the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A foreign buyer learns about labour protection appliances at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2023.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun)