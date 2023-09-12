Promotion event for China's Canton Fair held in Türkiye's Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Turkish business leaders in Istanbul were introduced to the upcoming China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, during an event on Monday.

The gathering, organized by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), was attended by Chu Shijia, director general of the China Foreign Trade Center, and Wei Xiaodong, China's consul general in Istanbul.

Chu, who leads the governmental body that is responsible for holding and promoting the Canton Fair, said the fair is one of the most important trade events in China and has attracted a global audience throughout the years.

Chu also highlighted this year's fair will focus on green-low carbon, smart, and innovative products.

For his part, the Chinese consul general emphasized the fair's historic role in promoting trade between Trkiye and China while enhancing friendship between the two countries since its founding in 1957.

Ahmet Ozer, vice president of the ITO's Board of Directors, pointed out that approximately 150 Turkish companies participate in the Canton Fair each year, adding the objective is to raise the figure to 250 in the near future.

"The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce is always ready to provide the necessary support to contribute to increasing trade and business relations between our countries," Ozer said.

ITO, boasting 700,000 members, ranks among Trkiye's largest chambers of commerce.

The 134th edition of Canton Fair is scheduled to commence on Oct. 15 in Guangzhou, southern China. The fair's online platform will offer services for exhibitors and buyers until its closure on Nov. 4.

