In numbers: 2023 Canton Fair
(Ecns.cn) 16:45, May 06, 2023
The 133rd China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has concluded in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Seen as one of the country's marquee trade expos, this edition of the fair was the first since pandemic restrictions were lifted and in-person participation was re-instated.
