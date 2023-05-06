In numbers: 2023 Canton Fair

Ecns.cn) 16:45, May 06, 2023

The 133rd China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has concluded in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Seen as one of the country's marquee trade expos, this edition of the fair was the first since pandemic restrictions were lifted and in-person participation was re-instated.

