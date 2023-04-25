Canton Fair provides Indonesian clients opportunity to purchase products made in China

Djulia Hasan (L, front) visits the Maternity, Baby and Children Products exhibition section of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair with her husband and daughters in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Stephanie Jestina, an Indonesian girl studying in Guangzhou, comes from a family that runs a baby and children products company in Indonesia, and her mother Djulia Hasan travels between China and Indonesia all the year round on business trips.

When Stephanie heard that the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, would set up a maternity, baby and children products exhibition section for the first time, she informed her parents and younger sister to come to China for the event.

There are nearly 400 Chinese enterprises showcasing their best-selling products at the 133rd Canton Fair, which provides Djulia Hasan a great opportunity to purchase baby and children products made in China.

