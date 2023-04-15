Preparations for Canton Fair in Guangzhou finished

Xinhua) 12:25, April 15, 2023

This photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows a booth at the venue for the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. This event, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. All the preparations for the event have been finished by now. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows a booth at the venue for the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. This event, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. All the preparations for the event have been finished by now. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A cleaning worker walks at the venue for the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on April 14, 2023. This event, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. All the preparations for the event have been finished by now. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows a venue for a forum of the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. This event, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. All the preparations for the event have been finished by now. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows a booth at the venue for the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. This event, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. All the preparations for the event have been finished by now. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows a view of the venue for the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. This event, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. All the preparations for the event have been finished by now. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows a booth at the venue for the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. This event, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. All the preparations for the event have been finished by now. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)