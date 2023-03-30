Danish businesses see China's Canton Fair as "golden gateway" of opportunity

Xinhua) 13:11, March 30, 2023

COPENHAGEN, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Danish companies see huge potential in the Chinese market, with the upcoming Canton Fair in Guangzhou providing a gateway of opportunity, a top Danish business leader said on Wednesday.

During a promotion conference in Copenhagen for the 133rd Canton Fair, Jens Holst-Nielsen, director of Global Market Development at the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), has said that the fair offers Danish companies a "golden gateway" of opportunity for entry into the vast and lucrative Chinese market and also provides access to the global market.

Attended by 60 representatives from the Danish business community, the conference saw delegates discussing highlights of the Canton Fair 2023, scheduled to take place both online and offline on April 15. They also discussed the potential for expanding China-Denmark bilateral trade.

Klaus Mygind, deputy chairman of the Copenhagen City Council, expressed his hopes for the future development of interactions between Copenhagen and the Canton Fair, between China and Denmark -- following the COVID-19 pandemic affected years.

"We can put the corona epidemic behind us and have our trade cooperation fully restored, and develop cooperation in new areas," he said.

Gao Xingle, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Denmark, called on Danish companies to seize the opportunities presented by "China's No. 1 fair, and a window into China's foreign trade development and opening up."

Meanwhile, Xu Bing, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, reminded delegates that the Canton Fair had long been an important player in promoting Chinese foreign trade and economic exchange with the rest of the world.

"As China is a super large consumption market, Danish products and services enjoy huge potential," said Xu.

He noted that the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection and trade disputes settlement measures had being improved, to provide security guarantees for transactions.

The 133rd Canton Fair will be held at the Guangzhou Canton Fair Complex, and will last until to May 5.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)