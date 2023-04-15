China to continue participating in int'l division of labor: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:36, April 15, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng addresses the opening ceremony of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, via video, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Guo Xiaohong/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday said China will continue to actively take part in the international division of labor based on its comparative advantages.

This will both facilitate China's own development and benefit the world, He said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, via video.

"Made in China" products have provided people around the world with a wealth of affordable products, and China's super-sized market has offered wide market space for quality products from other countries, said the vice premier.

China will follow the trend of consumption upgrading and actively expand imports, boost industrial transformation and upgrading, promote the coordinated development of trade in goods and services, support innovation in the business patterns of foreign trade, and amplify the interplay between domestic and international markets and resources, he pledged.

China is committed to its fundamental national policy of opening up to the outside world and pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. It strives to promote building an open global economy that delivers greater benefits to all peoples, said He.

He said he believes the Canton Fair will continue to serve as a key window for China to open up to the world, as well as an important bridge and bond to help China open up wider and strengthen its economic and trade cooperation with the rest of the world.

