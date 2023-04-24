Second phase of 133rd session of Canton Fair kicks off in Guangzhou, S China

Xinhua) 08:13, April 24, 2023

Visitors learn about porcelain products at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. The second phase of the 133rd session of the Canton Fair kicked off Sunday with 18 exhibition sections and 24,000 booths, attracting approximately 12,000 enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors learn about maternity and baby related products at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors learn about remote-control toy cars at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors learn about a baby carriage product at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors learn about glass products at the Glass Artware exhibition section of the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors and exhibitors negotiate business deals at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor views glasses at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor and an exhibitor negotiate business deals at the Clocks, Watches &Optical Instruments exhibition section of the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows an interior view of the venue of the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors learn about the performance of drone products at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor checks gardening products at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor tries a massage chair at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors and exhibitors negotiate business deals at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors learn about baby carriage products at the second phase of 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors and exhibitors negotiate business deals at the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors are seen at the Maternity, Baby and Children Products exhibition section of the second phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

