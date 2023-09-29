Home>>
134th Canton Fair to kick off on Oct 15 in Guangzhou
(Xinhua) 10:33, September 29, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Global enterprises and buyers will attend the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, scheduled from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, according to an official announcement on Thursday.
The online platform of the fair will offer services for exhibitors and buyers at the same time, Vice Commerce Minister Guo Tingting told a press conference.
Compared to the previous edition, the exhibition area this year will be expanded by 50,000 square meters and the number of participants is also expected to rise, Guo added.
Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.
