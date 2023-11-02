Christmas decorations, products with Chinese elements gain popularity at 134th Canton Fair

People's Daily Online) 13:10, November 02, 2023

Christmas decorations and products with traditional Chinese elements have captured the hearts of many buyers at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

In the gifts section, Christmas products like Christmas trees, wreaths, ribbons, and lights are showcased in many booths, creating a festive atmosphere. Apart from being exported to traditional markets such as Europe and the US, Christmas trees also started to gain popularity in more emerging markets.

Photo shows a booth at the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair. (Photo/Yangcheng Evening News)

An executive of an international trading company in Guangzhou, which has engaged in Christmas tree production and exports for over 10 years and is a regular exhibitor at the Canton Fair, said the company brought some large Christmas trees this time, hoping to land more business.

"Our company is working on the shipment of the Christmas goods for the upcoming season, and is negotiating with buyers for next year's orders," said an executive of a handicraft company in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, who added that this year's order volume of the company was about the same as previous years.

Many Chinese gift and decoration companies were optimistic about the volume of business for next year's Christmas season. One exhibitor said the orders for this year's Christmas season increased 20 percent year-on-year, while others said "we have many new customers this year, who are very interested in our Christmas products. Hopefully, new deals will be inked."

Handicrafts with Chinese elements also riveted the attention of foreign purchasers. A company based in Linyi city, east China's Shandong Province brought some varieties of wicker and rattan handicrafts, which can be used as garden decorations, indoor decorations, and packaging for gifts. "Our company received more than 10 intended orders on the first day of the second phase of the Canton Fair worth $70,000," said an executive of the company.

Similarly, a company that focuses on intangible cultural heritage items and produces silk flowers in Anqiu city of Shandong achieved good results at the trade fair, according to an executive.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)