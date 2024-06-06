We Are China

World's second largest floating library visits Cambodia

Ecns.cn) 13:25, June 06, 2024

Doulos Hope, the world's second-largest maritime library ship docks at a port in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Qiang)

The floating library has more than 2,000 books and 130 staff members from 30 countries. It will open to the public from June 5 through July 4 in Cambodia.

