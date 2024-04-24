Changsha Library creates accessible reading environment for visually impaired group

Xinhua) 09:28, April 24, 2024

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view of the audio reading competition for visually impaired people at Changsha Library in Changsha, central China's Hunan province. In recent years, Changsha Library has created an accessible reading environment for the visually impaired. The specially designed reading room has more than 10,000 volumes of braille books and journals, over 1,000 audio books and more than 300 accessible movies. Additionally, the library has equipped with reading devices for the visually impaired, such as screen reading software, braille printers and visual aids. The library has also organized cultural activities to bring the joy of reading to the visually impaired group. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A visually impaired student reads a book with a visual aid device at Changsha Library in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, April 23, 2024. In recent years, Changsha Library has created an accessible reading environment for the visually impaired. The specially designed reading room has more than 10,000 volumes of braille books and journals, over 1,000 audio books and more than 300 accessible movies. Additionally, the library has equipped with reading devices for the visually impaired, such as screen reading software, braille printers and visual aids. The library has also organized cultural activities to bring the joy of reading to the visually impaired group. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Yao Shenglong, a staff member of Changsha Library, makes braille materials for visually impaired people at Changsha Library in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, April 23, 2024. In recent years, Changsha Library has created an accessible reading environment for the visually impaired. The specially designed reading room has more than 10,000 volumes of braille books and journals, over 1,000 audio books and more than 300 accessible movies. Additionally, the library has equipped with reading devices for the visually impaired, such as screen reading software, braille printers and visual aids. The library has also organized cultural activities to bring the joy of reading to the visually impaired group. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Yao Shenglong (R), a staff member of Changsha Library, assists a visually impaired student to adjust the visual assistive device at Changsha Library in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, April 23, 2024. In recent years, Changsha Library has created an accessible reading environment for the visually impaired. The specially designed reading room has more than 10,000 volumes of braille books and journals, over 1,000 audio books and more than 300 accessible movies. Additionally, the library has equipped with reading devices for the visually impaired, such as screen reading software, braille printers and visual aids. The library has also organized cultural activities to bring the joy of reading to the visually impaired group. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A visually impaired person reads a braille book with fingertips at Changsha Library in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, April 23, 2024. In recent years, Changsha Library has created an accessible reading environment for the visually impaired. The specially designed reading room has more than 10,000 volumes of braille books and journals, over 1,000 audio books and more than 300 accessible movies. Additionally, the library has equipped with reading devices for the visually impaired, such as screen reading software, braille printers and visual aids. The library has also organized cultural activities to bring the joy of reading to the visually impaired group. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Visually impaired students search for audio books at Changsha Library in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, April 23, 2024. In recent years, Changsha Library has created an accessible reading environment for the visually impaired. The specially designed reading room has more than 10,000 volumes of braille books and journals, over 1,000 audio books and more than 300 accessible movies. Additionally, the library has equipped with reading devices for the visually impaired, such as screen reading software, braille printers and visual aids. The library has also organized cultural activities to bring the joy of reading to the visually impaired group. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Visually impaired students listen to a book with a smart voice reader at Changsha Library in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, April 23, 2024. In recent years, Changsha Library has created an accessible reading environment for the visually impaired. The specially designed reading room has more than 10,000 volumes of braille books and journals, over 1,000 audio books and more than 300 accessible movies. Additionally, the library has equipped with reading devices for the visually impaired, such as screen reading software, braille printers and visual aids. The library has also organized cultural activities to bring the joy of reading to the visually impaired group. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)