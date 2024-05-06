China's national library starts collecting representative documentaries

Xinhua) 08:38, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Library of China (NLC) has started collecting representative works from the country's major documentary directors, the library announced at a recent screening event.

Three documentaries by celebrated director Zhang Yiqing, including one focusing on life inside a boarding kindergarten, are among the first batch of such documentaries included in the library's archives.

The NLC attaches great importance to the collection of audio and video works that document reality, as well as the services relating to those works, said Huo Ruijuan, deputy director of the NLC.

The library will continue to systematically collect representative documentaries from directors, establish a system of such works, and invite more documentary directors to communicate with the audience on the cultural value of their works, Huo said, adding that it will provide better and more comprehensive services on audiovisual works for the readers.

