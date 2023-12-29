North hall of Shenzhen Library officially opens

Xinhua) 13:11, December 29, 2023

People visit the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 28, 2023. Located in Longhua District of the city, the north hall of Shenzhen Library officially opened on Thursday. With a building area of about 72,000 square meters, the hall is designed to stock 8 million books and provides 2,500 seats. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows a self-service smart bookshelf at the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows an interior view of the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A woman reads at the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows an exterior view of the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People read at the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People borrow books at a smart bookcase at the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows an intelligent stereo book stack at the north hall of Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

