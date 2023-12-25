China's southern city of Shenzhen sees robust trade growth in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 10:11, December 25, 2023

SHENZHEN, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen saw its foreign trade grow 6.3 percent year on year to 3.51 trillion yuan (about 494.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2023, according to local customs.

During this period, Shenzhen's exports rose 13.6 percent year on year to 2.24 trillion yuan, and the city's total foreign trade volume accounted for 9.2 percent of the country's total, data from Shenzhen Customs shows.

The imports and exports of private enterprises in Shenzhen increased significantly. From January to November, the import and export volume of private enterprises reached 2.29 trillion yuan, up 12.5 percent year on year, accounting for 65.4 percent of the city's total foreign trade volume.

The city's exports of mechanical and electrical products grew by 7.9 percent to 1.62 trillion yuan, representing 72.6 percent of the city's total exports in the same timeframe.

Moreover, its exports of the tech-intensive green trio -- lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles and solar batteries -- skyrocketed during the first 11 months by 19.4 percent, 273.9 percent and 32.1 percent, respectively.

