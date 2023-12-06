Shenzhen: A culturally diversified open city

December 06, 2023

Shenzhen is an important symbol of China's reform and opening-up policy. In just over 40 years, the city has transformed from a remote fishing village into an international metropolis. Driven by scientific innovation and high-quality development, Shenzhen showcases its charm through a vibrant, diverse culture connecting China and the world.

Shenzhen is home to multiple historical and cultural landmarks. Gankeng Hakka Town, once a settlement for the Hakka people, has preserved its ancient alleys and architecture, blending seamlessly with the surrounding mountains.

Dapeng Fortress, a military base from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) is among China's best-preserved military towns from the Ming Dynasty in China, and was listed on the fifth batch of national key protected cultural relic units.

Shenzhen's modern development offers an immersive cultural experience. Luohu Port, a vital passage for travelers between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, plays a crucial role in integrating these neighboring cities. The city is also known for "The First Street of China's Commercial Opening Up" and the digitized Shenzhen Art Museum, which showcases the fusion of technology and art.

"There are so many different styles, and so many different people. It's so different. It's so vast. It's not just one-dimensional, but it's very broad," said Esther Philander, a South African singer.

Shenzhen is an inclusive and embracing city for immigrants, which offers a variety of customs, flavors and arts, merging into a unique cityscape. The city's spirit is encapsulated in the saying, "You are a Shenzhener once you come here."

While diligently preserving its diverse culture, Shenzhen welcomes people from across China and around the world. This thriving metropolis shares its accomplishments, allowing visitors to experience the city's vibrant lifestyle.

