24h self-service library opens to public in Haikou, China's Hainan
A person reads a book at the 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. Equipped with 128 seats, reading lights and charging devices, a 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library opened to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A person reads a book at the 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. Equipped with 128 seats, reading lights and charging devices, a 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library opened to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
People study at the 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. Equipped with 128 seats, reading lights and charging devices, a 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library opened to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A reader enters the 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. Equipped with 128 seats, reading lights and charging devices, a 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library opened to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Photos
