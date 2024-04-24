24h self-service library opens to public in Haikou, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:23, April 24, 2024

A person reads a book at the 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. Equipped with 128 seats, reading lights and charging devices, a 24h self-service library of Hainan provincial library opened to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

