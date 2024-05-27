China becoming important player in int'l cruise industry

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Since its maiden voyage at the beginning of year, China's first domestically built large cruise ship Adora Magic City has completed 34 journeys and received nearly 150,000 tourists so far.

In the meantime, China's second homegrown large cruise ship entered a shipyard in Shanghai for final assembly on April 20, signifying that China has developed the capability to engage in bulk production of cruise ships.

The cruise industry, with a long industrial chain and high degree of internationalization, is often called "the golden industry that floats." Over 1,000 domestic and foreign manufacturers were involved in the building of Adora Magic City.

The cruise ship is 323.6 meters in length, has a gross weight of 135,500 tonnes, and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across a total of 2,125 guest rooms. The number of parts is equivalent to five times that of the C919 large aircraft and 13 times that of the Fuxing high-speed train.

China has since become the fifth country in the world with the ability to design and build large cruise ships. The commercial success of Adora Magic City also demonstrates that China is capable of complete and independent operation of large cruise ships, according to Liu Hui, general manager of CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd.

In comparison to Adora Magic City, the new ship boasts a larger size, with a tonnage of over 140,000 tonnes, a length of 341 meters, a width of 37.2 meters, and features 2,144 cabins. Two sets of desulfurization systems and five sets of selective catalytic reduction equipment will be added, making the entire ship more environmentally friendly.

Also compared with Adora Magic City, the area of public spaces, and for outdoor activities and leisure has increased by 735 square meters and 1,913 square meters, respectively, to 25,599 square meters and 14,272 square meters, further improving the comfort and experience of passengers.

Although the ship is larger, the construction speed has been accelerated thanks to a series of scientific research achievements, management experience and methods. It is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

In addition to the large cruise ship, the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. has also stepped up the research and development of ultra-large as well as medium and small cruise ships. A large domestic cruise fleet is on the way.

