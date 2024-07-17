Leisure life of giant pandas at Sichuan base
A giant panda enjoys bamboo at the Dujiangyan Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda sleeps on a tree branch at the Dujiangyan Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda enjoys bamboo at the Dujiangyan Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda enjoys bamboo at the Dujiangyan Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda sleeps on a tree branch at the Dujiangyan Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda enjoys bamboo at the Dujiangyan Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
