Three newly built stations along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway unveiled

Ecns.cn) 14:37, July 11, 2024

Aerial view of the Huanglongjiuzhai Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The Sichuan-Qinghai railway will eventually stretch northwestward to Xining, Qinghai Province with a designed speed of 200 kilometers per hour. Upon completion of the whole project, the new rail line will connect the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, the highest plateau in the world, to the massive high-speed transport network of China, which will put the region's development on fast track.

Aerial view of the Huangshengguan Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of the Songpan Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of the Songpan Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

An interior view of the Huanglongjiuzhai Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

An interior view of the Songpan Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

