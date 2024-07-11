Three newly built stations along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway unveiled
Aerial view of the Huanglongjiuzhai Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The Sichuan-Qinghai railway will eventually stretch northwestward to Xining, Qinghai Province with a designed speed of 200 kilometers per hour. Upon completion of the whole project, the new rail line will connect the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, the highest plateau in the world, to the massive high-speed transport network of China, which will put the region's development on fast track.
Aerial view of the Huangshengguan Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Aerial view of the Songpan Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
An interior view of the Huanglongjiuzhai Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
An interior view of the Songpan Railway Station along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
