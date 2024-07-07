Tianjin-Beijing Daxing intercity railway boosts capacity, eases summer travel rush

Xinhua) 10:44, July 07, 2024

Passengers are seen on the platform at the Tianjin West Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

The Tianjin-Beijing Daxing International Airport intercity railway has implemented a new railway operating plan since the summer travel rush. Ten additional trains have been added each day between Tianjin West Railway Station and Beijing Daxing International Airport, with the passenger transport capacity double that of regular days.

The intercity railway, the fourth high-speed rail linking Beijing and Tianjin, has seen a continuous increase in passenger volume since it began operation at the end of last year, further facilitating commuting in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Passengers prepare to board a train bound for north China's Tianjin Municipality at the Beijing Daxing International Airport Station in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A train attendant works on the G8844 bullet train of a railway connecting north China's Tianjin Municipality with the Beijing Daxing International Airport on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A train attendant works on the G8844 bullet train of a railway connecting north China's Tianjin Municipality with the Beijing Daxing International Airport on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers prepare to board a train bound for Beijing at Tianjin West Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)