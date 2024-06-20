Nanchang Railway Station enhances travel experience with improved facilities, services

Aerial photo shows Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Jie)

Nanchang Railway Station, a major transportation hub in east China's Jiangxi Province, handled nearly 6.79 million passenger trips in the first five months of 2024, according to data from China Railway Nanchang Bureau Group.

The station, which initially had only two platforms, five tracks, and a small waiting hall, has undergone extensive renovations over the past few decades. It now boasts 13 platforms, 16 tracks, 23 ticket windows, and improvements to its building structure, customer service, ticketing, and operating equipment, providing travelers with an enhanced experience.

"We offer free wheelchairs or stretchers for passengers with disabilities," said Li Jun, a staff member at Nanchang Railway Station. "As for foreign tourists, even if we don't speak their language, we can use translation apps and do our best to help them."

Aerial photo shows Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Jie)

Photo shows a high-speed train at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Mengfei)

Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows Li Jun, a staff member at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, on her duty at the reception. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows Li Jun (middle), a staff member at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, assisting a tourist. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows the waiting hall at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows a free mobile phone charging area at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

