Nanchang Railway Station enhances travel experience with improved facilities, services
Aerial photo shows Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Jie)
Nanchang Railway Station, a major transportation hub in east China's Jiangxi Province, handled nearly 6.79 million passenger trips in the first five months of 2024, according to data from China Railway Nanchang Bureau Group.
The station, which initially had only two platforms, five tracks, and a small waiting hall, has undergone extensive renovations over the past few decades. It now boasts 13 platforms, 16 tracks, 23 ticket windows, and improvements to its building structure, customer service, ticketing, and operating equipment, providing travelers with an enhanced experience.
"We offer free wheelchairs or stretchers for passengers with disabilities," said Li Jun, a staff member at Nanchang Railway Station. "As for foreign tourists, even if we don't speak their language, we can use translation apps and do our best to help them."
Aerial photo shows Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Jie)
Photo shows a high-speed train at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Mengfei)
Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows Li Jun, a staff member at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, on her duty at the reception. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)
Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows Li Jun (middle), a staff member at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, assisting a tourist. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)
Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows the waiting hall at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)
Photo taken on June 18, 2024, shows a free mobile phone charging area at Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed rail begins full-line 350 kph operations
- Railway service suspended amid persistent heavy rain in east China
- China's technology transfer boosts self-reliance of Pakistan railways: official
- Understanding sand movement to safeguard NW China's railway artery
- China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to bring tangible benefits to participants, whole region, experts say
- China's railway investment up 10.8 pct in first 5 months
- Direct rail link with China top priority at Spanish trade fair talks
- China's railways to handle 74 mln passenger trips during Dragon Boat Festival
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.