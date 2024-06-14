China's technology transfer boosts self-reliance of Pakistan railways: official

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan Railways inducted 40 high-quality freight wagons locally manufactured through technology transfer by China, the railways said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The railways have taken a significant step towards self-reliance by adding the international standard wagons for freight trains," the statement said.

The "modern wagons" were inaugurated at a railway station in east Lahore district by Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch, who said local production marks a crucial move towards reducing dependency on imports and conserving foreign exchange.

The new design allows freight trains to transport containers efficiently, enhancing their versatility, he said.

"In the past, the low speed of freight trains resulted in considerable delays in the transportation of commercial goods. The inclusion of these new wagons in our fleet will increase the speed of freight trains to 100 km per hour," said Baloch.

This advancement will not only expedite freight services but also contribute significantly to the national economy, he added.

The locally manufactured wagons are expected to boost Pakistan Railways' freight revenue by over 9 billion rupees (about 32 million U.S. dollars) annually, providing much-needed financial stability to the institution, he said.

With China's cooperation, 820 new wagons will be integrated into the railway system by the end of the fiscal year 2025-26, the statement quoted the official as saying.

The cooperation reflects Pakistan Railways' dedication to modernization and efficiency, setting a new standard in the country's transportation sector, he said.

