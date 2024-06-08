China's top legislator meets with Pakistani PM

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China and Pakistan are all-weather, strategic, cooperative partners and ironclad friends, Zhao said the two countries have maintained unwavering mutual trust and friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than 70 years ago, serving as a model for the friendly coexistence of nations.

Zhao said China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, support each other firmly, enhance cooperation in various fields, and promote the deepening of bilateral relations, contributing to the accelerated construction of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

China's NPC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Pakistani parliament, and deepen exchanges and interactions at various levels, in multiple fields and through diverse channels. It is also ready to work together to provide legal support for practical cooperation, enhance communication within multilateral organizations, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Zhao added.

Hailing the Pakistan-China relationship as unbreakable, Sharif said that Pakistan supports the major visions and initiatives proposed by the Chinese leader, and upholds the one-China principle. Pakistan is also willing to promote cooperation between the legislative institutions of the two countries, he said.

