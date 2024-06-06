China-aided airport in Pakistan's Gwadar port city starts flight test

Xinhua) 08:22, June 06, 2024

This aerial drone photo shows a plane after completing its flight test at the China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in the southwest port city of Gwadar, Pakistan, June 4, 2024. The China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan has started carrying out a five-day flight test from Tuesday, marking that the project is about to enter the final sprint stage, the airport's project management team said. (China-aided New Gwadar International Airport Project Management Team/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan has started carrying out a five-day flight test from Tuesday, marking that the project is about to enter the final sprint stage, the airport's project management team said.

Ding Kan, head of the project management team, told Xinhua that the flight test work of the airport, being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and located in the southwest port city of Gwadar, is organized and implemented by Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The main purpose of the activity is to check the standardization and safety of the project's navigation facilities, navigational aids, flight procedures and road surface performance, he said, adding that the test is an important nodal target of the project's construction, which is of great significance for the safety and quality of the flights at the new airport.

Following the completion of the flight test, the project will enter the final sprint stage, and it is expected that the airport will be completed and handed over to the local authorities in 2024, the Chinese manager said.

The construction of this 4F-class airport, started in October 2019, is one of the flagship projects of the CPEC.

Upon completion, it will become a modern landmark in Gwadar, which can significantly improve the infrastructural conditions in Gwadar and would lay a better foundation for the future development of the port as well as the city.

A plane is greeted with a water salute after completing its flight test at the China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in the southwest port city of Gwadar, Pakistan, June 4, 2024. The China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan has started carrying out a five-day flight test from Tuesday, marking that the project is about to enter the final sprint stage, the airport's project management team said. (China-aided New Gwadar International Airport Project Management Team/Handout via Xinhua)

A plane parks after completing its flight test at the China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in the southwest port city of Gwadar, Pakistan, June 4, 2024. The China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan has started carrying out a five-day flight test from Tuesday, marking that the project is about to enter the final sprint stage, the airport's project management team said. (China-aided New Gwadar International Airport Project Management Team/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)