Pakistan's PM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:44, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will pay an official visit to China from June 4 to 8, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

