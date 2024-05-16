China, Pakistan pledge to enhance pragmatic cooperation in various fields

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar attend the fifth round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the fifth round of the Foreign Minister-Level China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing on Wednesday, with the two sides pledging to enhance pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Over the years, Pakistan has firmly adhered to the one-China principle and offered China valuable support without reservation on issues concerning China's core interests. China also firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

It is believed that under the leadership of the new government, Pakistan will enter a new stage of political unity, social stability, controllable security and sustainable development. China and Pakistan will support each other, share weal and woe, and work hand in hand to push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, Wang added.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, pool efforts to promote the construction of an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and work together to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, Wang said.

In addition, China will not waver in its determination to deepen cooperation with Pakistan, and hopes that Pakistan will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan and eliminate the worries of Chinese enterprises and personnel, he added.

The Pakistan-China friendship is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, Dar said, adding that Pakistan abides by the one-China principle, firmly supports China without hesitation on all issues concerning China's core interests, and looks forward to further deepening bilateral practical cooperation in various fields. Pakistan will do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

