Pakistan remains steadfast in collaborating with China for peace, connectivity, prosperity: president

Xinhua) 11:10, April 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that Pakistan always remains steadfast in collaborating with China to advance shared goals of fostering peace, connectivity, prosperity and maintaining stability.

"The enduring strategic and all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China is a cornerstone of stability in the region," the president said when addressing the joint session of the country's parliament in the capital Islamabad.

The president expressed gratitude to the Chinese people and leadership for their unwavering support of Pakistan in various fields during difficult times.

Zardari reiterated the country's resolve to complete the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, and said, "We will not allow hostile elements to jeopardize this vital project (CPEC) or undermine the strong bond between our two nations and will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our Chinese brothers and sisters."

