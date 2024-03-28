Attempts to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will not succeed: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:15, March 28, 2024

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan have the determination and ability to make terrorists pay the price for their actions, and any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will not succeed, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a terrorist attack that killed five Chinese nationals in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep sympathy for the victims, and extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Lin said.

Noting that some other countries have also condemned the attack and expressed sympathy for the Chinese victims, Lin said China is grateful for that.

He said that immediately after the incident, China's foreign ministry and the Chinese embassy in Pakistan triggered an emergency response mechanism. They have maintained close contact with the Pakistani side in Beijing and Islamabad, requesting that Pakistan accelerate the hunt for and subsequent punishment of the terrorist, seek justice for the victims, and take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The Pakistani side pledged that it would investigate the attack thoroughly, provide the Chinese side with timely updates on the progress of the investigation, and take further, comprehensive measures to improve the security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, Lin said.

He reiterated China's stance on terrorism: Terrorism is the common enemy of all human beings, and it is the shared responsibility of the international community to combat terrorism and prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

China firmly supports Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts, Lin said. China will continue to support Pakistan's economic development, social development and the improvement of its people's livelihoods, he added, and it will undertake firm cooperation with Pakistan in various fields to bring benefits to the two peoples.

