Chinese PLA Guard of Honor attends Pakistan Day parade

Xinhua) 09:51, March 25, 2024

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participates in the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, March 23, 2024. At the invitation of the Pakistani military, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participated in a military parade here on Saturday, celebrating the 84th Pakistan Day. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Pakistani military, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participated in a military parade here on Saturday, celebrating the 84th Pakistan Day.

During the event at Shakarparian Parade Avenue, the 36-member PLA Guard of Honor escorted the Chinese national flag while marching across the avenue and shouted "Long live Pakistan-China friendship" in Urdu in response to the audience's warm applause.

"Seeing the PLA's participation in the Pakistan Day parade really made me proud as a friend of China," Umair Khan, a Pakistani student of defense and strategic studies, told Xinhua.

Pakistan Day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, following which a united struggle for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the region was launched, culminating in the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

