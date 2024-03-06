Pakistan-China relations stand steadfast: former Pakistani minister

ISLAMABAD, March 6 (Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan-China relations stand steadfast and Pakistan's commitment to China and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remains unwavering.

Speaking at the inauguration of an Islamabad-based think-tank, the "Silk Roads Forum," here on Tuesday night, Solangi said that China has consistently supported Pakistan through challenges, and the people of Pakistan are always proud of their friendship with China.

He added that China is a role model of development for Pakistan, and his country can follow China's example to uplift the socio-economic lives of people.

Speaking at the event, Mushahid Hussain Syed, a senator and chairman of the Pakistani senate's defense committee, said that China is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council which has never fought any war with anyone.

"Instead, it fought a war against poverty in its own country and lifted millions of people out of it," he said, adding that Pakistanis are privileged that China is their reliable friend who launched the CPEC 11 years ago.

"China invested billions of dollars in Pakistan to support the country's economy, it undoubtedly had other better options to invest, but Pakistan did not have any other investor then in 2013."

Launched in 2013, the CPEC, a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

Under CPEC, Pakistan overcame the electricity crisis, hundreds of thousands got employment, a network of highways was built, and thousands of students are studying in China now, he added.

"Gwadar port was established, coal in the remote area of Thar was exploited and used in generating electricity, only because of China's investment and technology transfer."

