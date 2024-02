Putin says Russia firmly abides by one-China principle

Xinhua) 13:41, February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Russia firmly abides by the one-China principle, and opposes any dangerous act that provokes China on the Taiwan question, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Putin made the remarks in his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Chinese New Year.

