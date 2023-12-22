Pakistani minister urges Pakistani, Chinese media to contribute to CPEC construction

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 21 (Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi urged Pakistani and Chinese media to disseminate accurate and unbiased narratives to contribute to the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"As custodians of information, the role of media as guardians of truth is more vital than ever," the minister said on Wednesday while addressing a media forum here.

Talking about the news reporting of CPEC, Solangi said that the media's crucial role in shaping public perception of CPEC requires objective reporting.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Defense Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed said Pakistani and Chinese media should continue to leverage their strengths to help deepen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries and promote the high-quality development of CPEC.

Also on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that the comprehensive and in-depth development of China-Pakistan relations has provided rich materials and favorable conditions for media cooperation between the two countries. With joint efforts, the China-Pakistan relations enjoy stronger public support and the media environment for bilateral cooperation becomes more positive.

The ambassador said that Chinese and Pakistani media should continue to deepen cooperation by providing more colorful content, innovating communication methods, expanding media platforms, and broadening the audience base.

"Both sides' media should do a good job to report stories about the two peoples' pursuit of a better life and win-win cooperation, and then contribute media power to building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," he added.

Launched in 2013, CPEC, the flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

