CPEC promotes economic transformation, regional integration: experts

Xinhua) 15:47, December 29, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has emerged as a linchpin in cultivating a shared destiny between China and Pakistan, bringing about a substantial transformation in Pakistan's economic terrain, Pakistani experts said.

Speaking at a webinar titled "A Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," organized by the Center for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Studies, under an Islamabad-based thinktank Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) on Thursday, the experts said that collaborative efforts in energy projects and advancements in digital technologies underscore the depth of cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The webinar gathered distinguished scholars and researchers from China and Pakistan, offering valuable insights into the ten years of CPEC progress.

In her keynote address, Farhat Asif, president of IPDS, said that CPEC stands as a catalyst not only for Pakistan's economic development but also as a potent force in alleviating poverty within the country.

Abdul Sattar, director of China Study Center, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, reflected on the achievements and challenges of CPEC.

Implementation of connectivity projects under CPEC has brought revolutionary changes to agricultural and industrial development in Pakistan, he said.

Launched in 2013, CPEC, a flagship project under the China-proposed BRI, is a corridor linking Pakistan's southwest Gwadar port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighting energy, transport, and industrial cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)