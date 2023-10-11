CPEC to facilitate economic development in Pakistan through win-win cooperation: minister

Xinhua) 15:11, October 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a journey towards economic growth of Pakistan, based on the ideals of peace, development, and win-win cooperation, Pakistan's caretaker minister for information and broadcasting said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event "CPEC and My Life" held here, Murtaza Solangi said that CPEC was launched as a game-changer project in Pakistan, and it changed the lives of millions of people in the country.

"The enhancement of geographical linkages through improved road, rail, and air transportation systems will enhance frequent people-to-people contact," he added.

The Pakistani people have immensely benefited from various CPEC projects including energy and infrastructure projects, the minister said.

"As the CPEC enters into the new phase, Pakistan is keenly looking forward to more and more bilateral cooperation in mining, agriculture, IT, and other sectors," he said, adding that CPEC will not only benefit Pakistan but will also have a positive impact on the entire region.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that after 10 years of construction, CPEC has become a vivid interpretation of the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan, and has contributed to building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

"What is even more gratifying is that the early harvest of CPEC construction has brought visible and tangible benefits to the local people," he added.

Talking about infrastructure cooperation under CPEC, he mentioned Gwadar Port and Karakoram Highway as its fruitful results, which have contributed to improving the interconnection network.

