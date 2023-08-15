No attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan friendship will succeed: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:12, August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- No attempt to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will succeed, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on an attack at Gwadar Port in Pakistan where a convoy from a Chinese project there was hit by roadside bombs and gunshots on Sunday.

No Chinese citizens were killed or injured in the attack, Wang said.

China strongly condemns this terrorist act and has asked the Pakistani authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and take actions to keep Chinese nationals safe, Wang said, adding that the Chinese embassy and consulate in Pakistan immediately activated the emergency response mechanism.

The Chinese embassy and consulate reminded Chinese nationals, companies and project construction teams in Pakistan to stay alert, upgrade security measures, closely follow the security situation on the ground, guard against security risks, and keep themselves safe, Wang added.

He pointed out that China will continue to work with Pakistan to jointly guard against and counter the threats of terrorism and effectively protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

"No attempt to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan and the CPEC will succeed," said Wang.

