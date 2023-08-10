China offers condolences to Pakistan over deadly train accident

Xinhua) 10:52, August 10, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China mourned for those who died in the Pakistan train derailment on Aug. 6, and offered condolences to the victims' families as well as sympathy to the injured, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A passenger train derailed in Nawabshah district in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh on Sunday, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 100.

The spokesperson said that China is saddened by the heavy casualties caused by the accident, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

