Home>>
China offers condolences to Pakistan over deadly train accident
(Xinhua) 10:52, August 10, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China mourned for those who died in the Pakistan train derailment on Aug. 6, and offered condolences to the victims' families as well as sympathy to the injured, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
A passenger train derailed in Nawabshah district in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh on Sunday, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 100.
The spokesperson said that China is saddened by the heavy casualties caused by the accident, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: "Ba'Tie Girl" celebrates Pakistan-China friendship through film co-production
- Explainer: Why an economic corridor with China has won Pakistan's confidence
- Xi extends condolences to Pakistani president over suicide bomb attack
- China strongly condemns suicide bombing in Pakistan
- Xi's special representative to attend Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor celebration event
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.