China congratulates Pakistan on successful general election

Xinhua) 09:27, February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Pakistan on the smooth and successful holding of the general election, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Pakistan's general election held on Feb. 8.

Mao said that as a close and friendly neighbor, China fully respects the choice made by the Pakistani people and sincerely hopes that all parties concerned in Pakistan will work together to maintain political unity and social stability after the election and make concerted efforts to create the future of national development.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. China looks forward to working with the Pakistani side to continue the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, accelerate building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and better benefit the people of both countries, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)