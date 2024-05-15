Home>>
Senior CPC official meets guests from Pakistan, Namibia, Malaysia
(Xinhua) 10:15, May 15, 2024
BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met separately with guests from Pakistan, Namibia and Malaysia on Tuesday.
The guests included Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Secretary General of the SWAPO Party of Namibia Sophia Shaningwa, and Nurul Izzah binti Anwar, vice president of Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat.
They had in-depth discussions on strengthening interparty exchanges and cooperation and promoting the development of bilateral relations.
